After 25 years, integrated bus stand proposal still a no show

Another year has passed by since the proposal to construct an integrated bus stand in Tiruchi was mooted about 25 years ago. But the plan is yet to see the light of the day.

The multitude of passengers and fleets of buses, both State-owned and private, jostling for space on Sunday evening at the Central Bus Stand here made it evident that the proposal could no longer be put off. The bus stand was overflowing on New year’s eve with operation of additional buses to clear the holiday and festival rush. Workers and employees, who wanted to visit their hometowns to celebrate the new year with their loved ones, could be seen running here and there to catch buses.

The scenario is not just a one-day affair. It can be seen time and again on weekends, extended holidays and festival days. The authorities manage the situation by creating temporary bus stands during festival days. They also apply the same temporary solution on Sundays to clear the extra rush of long distance travellers.

Although the bus stand was expanded about seven years ago, transport workers say the space is highly insufficient to cater to the increasing number of passengers. Buses, except during non-peak hours, have to wait for a considerable amount of time to park in their bays. At present, there are 77 bays. The transport workers feel that the bays should be doubled to ensure free flow of buses inside the bus stand.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s announcement — during his recent visit to Tiruchi to take part in the MGR centenary celebrations — on setting up of an integrated bus stand at Kottapattu has not led to any progress. However, officials claim that the process to appoint a consultant to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) has been initiated.

Corporation Commissioner cum Special Officer N. Ravichandran told The Hindu that a new proposal would have to be prepared for the project. The cost, finance sources, execution model and other details would be spelled out in the DPR. A tender had been called for appointing a consultant to prepare the DPR.