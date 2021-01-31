African catfish have invaded Tiruchi markets

TIRUCHI

Sale of African catfish, a banned variety, has raised serious concern among people in the city.

Factoring in the health hazards posed to the consumers, the Central government issued a ban on catfish farming in 2000. Breeding, transportation and sale of the invasive species in the market were also banned. The ban was implemented across the country as the carnivorous fish was posing a threat to indigenous fish varieties.

Though the fish traders are aware that the sale of catfish, which is often called devil fish, ‘Theli’ in Tamil, is illegal, it is openly sold in fish markets in the city. It is available at Gandhi Market and Kasivilangi Market. Most of the fish traders market it is as a farm fish. There are takers for the catfish as it is one of the cheapest varieties. One kg of fish sells for ₹100 to ₹150.

The traders market it live by putting them in open containers filled with water. There are customers for live fish. “It is disheartening to see the fish markets in Tiruchi teeming with catfish. The ignorant people, who are unaware of the danger and health issues, buy it as it is available in plenty and at a cheap rate,” says N. Jamaludeen, a consumer activist.

Catfish survives even in sludge, and is reared in ponds by fish farmers in rural areas. They leave catfish hatchlings into lakes as they have a high growth, survival and breeding rate. Inland fishers prefer catfish as they grow faster and fetch a good price.

Mr. Jamaludeen said officials should create awareness among the people of the ill effects of eating catfish. The traders should also be sensitised. Punitive action should be taken against those selling the banned fish, he said.