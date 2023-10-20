Afforestation drive launched to enhance green cover

October 20, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Forest Department has embarked on an afforestation drive to enhance the green cover within and outside the reserve forest areas in Tiruchi district.

Seedlings of various tree species will be planted as part of the drive.

A flagship afforestation drive was recently launched under the NABARD scheme, Green Tamil Nadu Mission, the Tamil Nadu Biodiversity Conservation and the Greening Project Climate Change Response, in which seedlings were being planted in Tiruchi, Thuraiyur, Manapparai and Thuvarankurichi forest ranges.

ADVERTISEMENT

The department had already planted 8,000 seedlings of fruit-bearing trees out of the total number of 10,000 seedlings mulled to be planted in the reserve forests within the ambit of the Tiruchi forest range alone. In addition to fulfilling the food requirements, the fruit-bearing trees would also enhance green cover within the reserve forests, an official said.

Seedlings of teak and ‘mahagani’ were being planted free of cost on farmers’ lands under the Tamil Nadu Biodiversity Conservation and Greening Project. The Forest Department had raised seedlings in its nursery near Tiruchi. Under the Green Tamil Nadu Mission, the department had raised seedlings which were being handed over to the District Rural Development Agency for planting them in various blocks. The seedlings were also being given to the Education Department and the Tiruchi City Corporation for planting them at different locations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.