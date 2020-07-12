Affiliated colleges race against time to submit internal marks to varsity

12 July 2020 19:14 IST

TIRUCHI

With the University Grants Commission making the 'final term examinations' mandatory, affiliated colleges are racing against time to submit the internal marks of final year students to Bharathidasan University (BDU) by July 15.

While autonomous colleges have, by and large, arrived at the internal scores of students at all levels based on the Continuous Internal Assessment and assignments, teachers of affiliated colleges are in the process of compiling the data.

“Though we have asked for more time, the idea of readying the internal scores well in time seems reasonable,” Zonal Secretary of Government College Teachers' Association P. David Livingston, said.

The guidelines of the UGC for mandatory conduct of final term exams by September 30 have been announced coinciding with formation of the 11-member committee formed by the Tamil Nadu Higher Education Department to make recommendations regarding the conduct of University semester exams. UGC's emphasis on conduct of exams for final term students has seemingly earned appreciation from the teachers.

“Exams are necessary, but the possibility for online assessment does not exist,” State General Secretary of Aided College Teachers' Association S. Sahaya Satish said.

According to BDU sources, the time is too short for conducting online exams. In the absence of scope for effective monitoring, the concept of online exams will never take off, at least for one more year. A specific duration of transition time is required, sources said.

In its latest guidelines, UGC has said educational institutions can be kept open for the purpose of holding exams and undertaking evaluation work for final year exams.

As per the Standard Operating Procedure, 'Work from Home' is not applicable to officers, faculty and non-teaching staff who are involved in exam, evaluation and admission work.

The UGC has asked local authorities to give movement passes to invigilators and all personnel engaged in the conduct of examination.

All those who are involved in conduct of exams are required to submit self-declaration about health status.