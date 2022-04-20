Aerodrome Committee meet

The Aerodrome Committee of the Tiruchi International Airport met here on Wednesday to review the contingency plan and the steps to enhance security and surveillance.

G. Karthikeyan, Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi City, who is also the Chairman of the Committee, presided over the meeting. S. Dharmaraj, Director, Airport, and other members of the Committee participated in it.

Considering the close proximity of the runway to NH 210, the meeting discussed the need for constructing a subway or reducing the height of the highway.