AePS now available in Thanjavur Postal Division

The India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) will offer the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS) facility to bank account holders in Thanjavur Postal Division.

According to an IPPB release, the AePS facility launched in September 2019 by the National Payments Corporation of India provides interoperable banking services to the customers of any bank and the IPPB by leveraging its last-mile reach of the postal network ensures and low-cost delivery of doorstep banking service to every section of society.

The system facilitates all the post offices/postmen in the country to act as micro ATMs. To avail this facility, a customer has to visit the nearest post office and provide his or her Aadhaar number seeded with his or her bank account for withdrawal, balance inquiry and mini statement. The AePS could be availed of without any extra charges and also it would not be counted as an ATM transaction.

Leveraging the AePS service, the IPPB has introduced the “Pull Money” service to its customers which allows the IPPB account holder to withdraw and as well as deposit money, the release added.