AED donated to the Collectorate
An Automated External Defibrillator (AED) has been donated by Thanjavur Meenakshi Hospital for use at the District Collectorate, Tiruvarur, for the benefit of public and government employees.
According to an official release, the portable life-saving device can be used when people experience sudden cardiac arrest. The device was handed over to Collector P. Gayathri Krishnan on Monday by the hospital’s trauma care head, A. Saravanavel, and general manager Balamurugan.
