Tiruchirapalli

Advocates want courts to be fully functional

Advocates staging a protest in Tiruchi on Friday.

Members of the Tiruchi Bar Association and Criminal Courts Advocates Association staged a demonstration in front of the Combined Court complex here on Friday in support of their demands.

The lawyers demanded that a committee constituted by the Centre to give suggestions on criminal law reforms be scrapped.

Instead, a new committee with more representatives of Bar Associations and Bar Councils be constituted and provided with sufficient time for eliciting suggestions from the advocates and general public.

The lawyers also wanted the courts to be fully functional here.

The demonstration by them was led by Ramesh Natarajan, president of the Tiruchi Bar Association, and Vikramadhithan, president of the Criminal Courts Advocates Association.

