Advocates union seeks more land for Mayiladuthurai court

As the existing district court in Mayiladuthurai town experiences a space crunch, Federation of Mayiladuthurai District Advocates has demanded vacant land near the court complex.

Pointing to the ongoing work to shift the Fire and Rescue Services station from its present site behind the court to a place near the district collectorate, the advocates said the site could be utilised for the court’s purpose. “As Mayiladuthurai has become a district, courts like Mahila Court and other special courts are expected to be opened. When that happens, the existing court premises will not be adequate. So, we want the site where the fire station is located to be utilised for expanding the court,” said R. Suresh, Secretary of the Federation of Mayiladuthurai District Advocates.

The members of the federation submitted a petition to K. K. S. S. R. Ramachandran, Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, about this a few days ago.

