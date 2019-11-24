Tiruchirapalli

Advocate, son die in accident in Tiruchi

Advocate, son die

in accident

A 47-year-old advocate and his 12-year-old son died when a motorcycle driven by the former rammed a stationary lorry from behind on the Tiruchi – Thanjavur national highway near Ganesa Roundabout on the city’s outskirts on Saturday night.

Advocate M. Raja Raja Cholan of Thuvakudi in Tiruchi sustained head injury in the collision and was immediately rushed to the Thuvakudi Government Hospital for treatment. Subsequently, he was shifted to a private hospital here where the doctors declared him dead. His son Seralathan riding pillion succumbed to injuries a few hours later in a private hospital. Tiruverumbur police are investigating, said police sources.

