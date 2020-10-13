Tiruchirapalli

Advocate murdered

An advocate was murdered by unidentified persons in Harithuvaramangalam police station limits in Tiruvarur district on Monday.

The victim, K. Rajkumar, 35, of Muniyur village and his wife Sandhiya, 33, who is also a lawyer, were practising at Judicial Magistrate court in Needamangalam.

The advocate’s body was found with cut injuries on the head, jaw and nose near Muniyur lake. Police sources said Rajkumar went on a two-wheeler to his field near the lake to disburse salary to labourers working in his farm and did not return. Harithuvaramangalam Police are investigating the case.

