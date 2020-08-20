Advocate attacked

Karur

20 August 2020 16:18 IST

Rights activist and advocate Rajendran of Karur was allegedly attacked by a group of persons on Wednesday. The incident occurred at his office in Karur.

According to sources, a group of seven persons, who came to his office around 6.30 p.m., entered into an argument with Rajendran over a post on Facebook and WhatsApp. He denied that he had any role in it. But, alleging that the content of the post had denigrated the Scheduled Caste community, they manhandled him. In the attack one of his fingers was broken and later, he was admitted to a private hospital in Karur.

Based on a complaint lodged by him, Karur police have filed a case against seven persons including two advocates Ramalingam and Raja of Karur.