Advertisements continue to deface public spaces in Tiruchi  

August 27, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Defacement of public spaces with wall writings and painted advertisements continues unchecked on the city’s highways and inner roads despite Tiruchi Corporation’s measures to curb the practice.

Private advertisers and political parties continue to damage public spaces with gigantic fonts all over the walls in many parts of the city. The retaining walls of road over bridges on the Tiruchi-Chennai Bypass Road at Ariyamangalam, the city stretch of the national highways and other places around the city are some of the areas that have been subjected to defacement.

“The practice has increased in recent months, especially during the time of political meetings in the city. Some of the prime locations in the city are still subjected to defacement, and the civic body should take stringent measures to prevent violations,” said R. Saravanan, a city resident.

Though the civic body has taken up beautification drives on the public spaces, including walls of the road over bridges at Thennur, Mannarpuram and TVS Tollgate, and the Aristo bridge, with graffiti and decorative lights, some of the bridges that do not fall under the radar of prime localities, such as the Edamalaipatti Pudur bridge, remains neglected.

“The focus is largely on the prominent locations in the city. The Corporation has to extend such measures to all parts of the city and prevent defacement of public spaces,” said A. Nagarajan, a resident of Ramachandra Nagar.

To provide an alternative solution to defacing public places, the civic body has installed around 25 advertisement boards at dedicated spots in all five zones for advertisers to put up their posters. However, in locations where the boards are not available, advertisers continue to deface the walls. Posters are being removed every week by the Corporation workers to improve the city’s cleanliness.

Meanwhile, the civic body has sanctioned ₹10 lakh towards the installation of new advertisement boards in Zone II, which covers highly populated areas, including Gandhi market, Palakkarai, Tharanallur, and EB road. Officials said that vulnerable spots are being identified to erect the boards with a display area of about 100 sqft in size, and advertisers would be informed to use the designated space free of cost.

