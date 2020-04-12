Adversity brings out his hidden book keeping skill

An auto driver in the city is selling vegetables during the lockdown as a means to make a living and to help people, especially the elderly access essentials easily. His stall is set up at a parking lot of an apartment in Thillai Nagar, predominantly occupied by senior citizens.

On ordinary days, M. Pushparaj's job is to pick up and drop children to and from school. He owns two autos and a van for this purpose. He also drives around senior citizens, majority of who reside at an apartment in Thillai Nagar 1st cross. Since the lockdown, however, Mr. Pushparaj was unable to earn a living.

On April 1, Mr. Pushparaj approached the secretary of the apartment residents’ association, M. S. Narayanan, along with other office bearers to allow him to set up a vegetable stall in the parking lot. “Many of the residents were struggling to get vegetables and other essentials. To benefit them and also to earn during these difficult times, we decided to set up the stall,” Mr. Pushparaj said.

A bay was cleared out in the parking lot and the shop has been functional at the location since. Mr. Pushparaj purchases vegetables early in the morning at the Gandhi Market and sets up shop by 7 a.m.. “We stay until 10 a.m. Following requests from residents, we have also bought some fruits and snacks," he said.

There are some residents who are octogenarians and unable to walk. They used to purchase their essentials with the help of a maid. “For them, my son or daughter delivers it at their doorsteps, or they tie a rope to a cloth bag and send it down with cash in it,” said P. Komalavalli, Pushparaj's wife.

They say adversity often brings out hidden talents, and Mr. Pushparaj has learnt how to keep the books. “I did not know how to do the finances. That was entirely my wife's department. Now, every day I meticulously write down how much I purchased the vegetables for, their weight and for how much I sold them,” he said.