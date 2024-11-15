Advanced Weapons Simulator installed at RPF Zonal Training Centre in Tiruchi

The installation of the Advanced Weapons Simulator at the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Zonal Training Centre at Tiruchi marks a significant advancement in tactical training for the RPF personnel of the Southern Railway zone which would enable them to enhance their skills in weapon handling, accuracy and marksmanship in real life situations.

Equipped with high definition projectors and screens, the state-of-the-art wireless simulator offers immersive scenarios with realistic environments. It will provide realistic training experience under controlled conditions to hone their skills in weapon handling and decision making.

The new system can simulate various types of targets in customisable scenarios and provide real-time feedback on accuracy, reaction time and decision making of the RPF personnel when they come to the centre to undergo in-service courses which includes weapon handling and firing. The wireless simulator is configured to various types of firearms that are used by the RPF personnel in their operational duties. With 3D visualisation software, the system will offer simulated training in diverse terrains such as desert, mountain, jungle and plains, a senior RPF officer said.

Different types of weapons are being used by the RPF while carrying out track patrolling and while deployed for train escort duties on board express trains. The simulator will help in assessing the weapon handling skills and marksmanship of individual and collective performance of RPF personnel as a group by providing real-time feedback on their accuracy, reaction time and decision making, the officer said ,adding that this would help them while facing real-life situations.

The simulator training will not only hone the skills of RPF personnel but also enable them to handle threats more effectively through quicker response capabilities, the officer further said. The new system supports group training allowing teams to practice coordinated responses to threats.

Costing ₹46 lakh, the hi-tech simulator was commissioned by the Inspector General -cum- Principal Chief Security Commissioner, RPF, Southern Railway G.M. Eswara Rao at the training centre on Thursday. Established in 1956, the RPF Zonal Training Centre is the lone training institution in the Southern Railway zone imparting training to the recruits besides conducting periodic in-service courses for the serving field-level RPF personnel from the rank of Constable to Sub Inspectors serving in the Southern Railway and the South Western Railway zone.

