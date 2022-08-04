Tiruchirapalli

Advanced radiology equipment installed at Tiruchi GH

Minister for Municipal Administration K. N. Nehru inspects a new digital X-ray machine at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY
Staff Reporter TIRUCHI August 04, 2022 20:11 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 20:11 IST

Municipal Administration Minister K.N Nehru on Thursday said a request had been made to the State government to establish a dental college in Tiruchi,

Inaugurating new radiology equipment at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here, he said the request had been made to cater to the increasing demand for the course.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Advanced medical equipment costing ₹3.70 crore was installed at the hospital. An advanced mammogram at the cost of ₹1.7 crore, digital fluoroscopy at ₹1 crore, digital X-ray at ₹70 lakh, and Doppler Ultrasound at ₹30 lakh were set up for public use at the micro-radiology department.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Nehru said the breast cancer diagnostic equipment would detect a tumour as small as a millimetre at the beginning stage. Earlier, the department had a machine tat could detect a tumour at 5 millimetre. The hospital had good patronage and continued steps would be taken to equip the hospital with more amenities than other districts.

Digital fluoroscopy enabled the viewing of deep bodily structures and provided detailed images of the function and structure of organs like the food pipe, intestines, stomach, and reproductive systems. Doppler ultrasound estimated the blood flow through blood vessels and identifies blood clots, poorly functioning valves in leg veins, and blocked arteries, said a press release..

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Mayor M. Anbazhagan, Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan, and others took part.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...