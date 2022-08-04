Advanced radiology equipment installed at Tiruchi GH

Minister for Municipal Administration K. N. Nehru inspects a new digital X-ray machine at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

August 04, 2022 20:11 IST

Municipal Administration Minister K.N Nehru on Thursday said a request had been made to the State government to establish a dental college in Tiruchi,

Inaugurating new radiology equipment at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here, he said the request had been made to cater to the increasing demand for the course.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advanced medical equipment costing ₹3.70 crore was installed at the hospital. An advanced mammogram at the cost of ₹1.7 crore, digital fluoroscopy at ₹1 crore, digital X-ray at ₹70 lakh, and Doppler Ultrasound at ₹30 lakh were set up for public use at the micro-radiology department.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Nehru said the breast cancer diagnostic equipment would detect a tumour as small as a millimetre at the beginning stage. Earlier, the department had a machine tat could detect a tumour at 5 millimetre. The hospital had good patronage and continued steps would be taken to equip the hospital with more amenities than other districts.

Digital fluoroscopy enabled the viewing of deep bodily structures and provided detailed images of the function and structure of organs like the food pipe, intestines, stomach, and reproductive systems. Doppler ultrasound estimated the blood flow through blood vessels and identifies blood clots, poorly functioning valves in leg veins, and blocked arteries, said a press release..

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Mayor M. Anbazhagan, Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan, and others took part.