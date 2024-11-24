Advanced neuro ICU, stroke care unit opened at Apollo Hospital in Tiruchi

An advanced neuro ICU and comprehensive stroke care unit were inaugurated at Apollo Hospital during its Neurology Conference here on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new facility is designed to provide cutting edge care for patients with critical neurological conditions and strokes, ensuring timely and specialised treatment.

The conference featured a series of keynote presentations and panel discussions focused on critical topics in neurology, including early diagnosis of neurological disorders, updates on treatment protocols, and managing complex neurological cases in general practice.

P. Neelakannan, Chief Operating Officer, Apollo Hospitals, Madurai Division; and Jayaraman, AVP Unit Head, were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.