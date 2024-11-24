 />

Advanced neuro ICU, stroke care unit opened at Apollo Hospital in Tiruchi

Published - November 24, 2024 06:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An advanced neuro ICU and comprehensive stroke care unit were inaugurated at Apollo Hospital during its Neurology Conference here on Sunday.

The new facility is designed to provide cutting edge care for patients with critical neurological conditions and strokes, ensuring timely and specialised treatment.

The conference featured a series of keynote presentations and panel discussions focused on critical topics in neurology, including early diagnosis of neurological disorders, updates on treatment protocols, and managing complex neurological cases in general practice.

P. Neelakannan, Chief Operating Officer, Apollo Hospitals, Madurai Division; and Jayaraman, AVP Unit Head, were present.

