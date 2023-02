February 04, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

An advanced cancer treatment centre is to come up at Thanjavur Medical College hospital soon, according to its Dean R. Balajinathan. Disclosing this at a CME held on the hospital premises on World Cancer Day on Saturday, Dr. Balajinathan said the centre would come up at a cost of ₹45 crore with the latest equipment. Patients from 10 districts in the region were getting treated for cancer at the hospital.