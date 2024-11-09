Advanced baggage handling system introduced in Tiruchi airport

A state-of-the-art In-Line Baggage Handling System (ILBHS) has been commissioned at Tiruchi International Airport.

The system is designed to automate baggage screening and handling, significantly reducing passenger wait times. With the commissioning of the system, passengers would not have to to scan their check-in baggage and can directly drop them at the check in counter.

ILBHS incorporates a comprehensive four-level security screening process, ensuring the highest standards of baggage safety. This enhances both security and operational efficiency, supporting a seamless and faster experience for passengers.

The advanced system, installed at a cost of ₹98 crore, is a major infrastructure upgrade, enhancing both passenger convenience and security, Airport Director G. Gopalakrishnan said.

Terming it a significant milestone for the airport, Mr. Gopalakrishnan said the airport was the 12th in the country to adopt the cutting-edge baggage handling technology.

“The development underscores Tiruchi International Airport’s expanding capacity and its commitment to provide a world-class travel experience for passengers,” Mr. Gopalakrishnan added.

Airport officials have advised passengers to avoid carrying restricted items in the check-in baggage so as to avoid being called to remove them after scanning.

