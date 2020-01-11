Adulterated jaggery seized in Pudukottai

Food Safety officials on Saturday seized about 1,400 kg of adulterated jaggery from 18 wholesale shops in Aranthangi during inspection conducted ahead of Pongal.
“We have sent the samples for testing and put the products on hold. After the results are submitted, they will be destroyed,” said designated officer Ramesh Babu.
On Friday, a team of Food Safety officials seized nearly 2,000 kg of jaggery in Pudukottai town from 24 wholesale shops. “Although we do not know the contaminating substance, manufacturers mix sulphur with the jaggery, making it bright yellow as opposed to the dark brown colour of pure jaggery,” an official said.
“We are conducting regular checks and will continue until the festival season ends,” Mr. Ramesh Babu added.
