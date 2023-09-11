HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Adult literacy programme receives good response

September 11, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna
Adults engaged in reading and writing at a training session held at Thanthai Periyar Elementary School in Srirangam.

Adults engaged in reading and writing at a training session held at Thanthai Periyar Elementary School in Srirangam. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The New India Literacy Programme, which offers basic literacy, numeracy and life skills to all illiterate adults, has been well received by the residents in Tiruchi.

The initiative, which aims at eradicating illiteracy by providing basic education, was implemented in Andanallur block in Srirangam on September 1. As many as 42 centres have been set up with two volunteers for each centre to teach the people. So far, around 860 individuals have been enrolled in the programme.

“The residents have been showing an overwhelming response, and many, including senior citizens and women, have joined the classes,” said K. Maruthanayagam, Andanallur Block Education Officer (BEO).

The literacy scheme envisages turning Tamil Nadu into a fully literate state by eliminating illiteracy among people above the age of 15. Besides numerical and reading literacy, the scheme plans to educate people about environmental awareness, health and hygiene, road safety, first aid, basic rules and regulations, banking transactions and online transactions.

“The scheme focused on facilitating adults to pursue their basic literacy beyond the formal school system. Special focus will be given to women and people from underprivileged groups,” he added.

Participants will receive two hours of training each day, totalling 200 hours of learning over a period of six months. A 140-page book containing basics in Tamil, Maths, and Science was curated for the programme. Field trips to banks, post offices, railway stations and bus stations will be organised to provide them with practical training.

“Initially, people belonging to the age group of 15 to 35 were admitted. In the first week, they were taught to sign, read and write their names and the names of their family members, Tamil alphabets, and addition and subtraction,” said Mr. Maruthanayagam.

Teachers, retired government officials, Illam Thedi Kalvi, and Nehru Yuva Kendra volunteers who are interested in teaching were mobilised for the purpose.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.