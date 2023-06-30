June 30, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Communist Party of India (CPI) State Secretary, R. Mutharasan has urged the State government to adopt the turn system in releasing water for irrigation only after the water reached the tail-end areas.

Talking to reporters at Thanjavur on June 30, the CPI leader claimed that water released from Mettur dam on June 12 was yet to reach the tail-end areas of Delta districts.

Stating that the need of the hour was to release 15,000 cusecs from Mettur in order to ensure that the tail-end areas receive water on time, Mr. Mutharasan regretted that nature was playing spoilsport.

“Rain lashes Chennai creating trouble for those like us residing there. If it rains in Delta it will be beneficial”, he added.

Normally during this period, Karnataka receives rains but this time the rainfall has been insufficient rain leading to less flow into Mettur dam. “Even then it would be better to release 15,000 cusecs for certain days to ensure water reaches the tail-end areas of Delta districts and then the turn system could be adopted so that the problem of standing crop withering for want of water might be avoided”, he added.

Meanwhile, participating in the agriculture grievance meeting held at Thanjavur Collectorate on Friday, progressive farmer V. Jeevakumar of Budalur exhorted the government to pressurise the Cauvery Water Management Authority to convene a meeting of the members in order to ensure that Karnataka government releases the quantum of water from its dams during the distress periods as specified by the Tribunal and endorsed by the Supreme Court.

Similarly, while participating in the agriculture grievance meeting held at Tiruvarur district, the farmers raises slogans demanding sufficient water for irrigation for the ongoing ‘kuruvai’ cultivation without a turn system.