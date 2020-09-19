Adopt technologies for social impact, says Mylsamy Annadurai

The need to broadbase technology for societal development was emphasised at the 53rd Engineer’s Day celebrations conducted in virtual mode by Tiruchi Local Centre of The Institution of Engineers (India) recently.

Addressing engineering faculty and students former director of the Indian Space Research Organisation Satellite Centre Mylswamy Annadurai said innovation was not confined to invention, and that it was about putting the available technology into better use to create value, business and social impact.

“Innovate and arrive at self-reliant technology within existing domains,” Dr. Annadurai, who is currently vice-president, Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology (TNSCST), said.

Speaking on the role of engineers in creating self-reliant India, he cited India's indigenous expertise in space technology with its own sustainable innovation-driven development strategy. The Government was extending the approach for usage of drones in agriculture farming, utilising modern equipment in dyeing industries to treat wastages, and extracting fibre from banana stem, the space scientist said.

As part of Engineer’s day celebrations, A. Balasubramanian Chief General Manager (Commercial and Electrical & Instrumentation) of M/s. Tamilnadu Newsprint and Papers Ltd, Karur, was chosen as the Best Engineer for 2020.

N. Kumaresan, Chairman, Tiruchi Local Centre of The Institution of Engineers (India), made a presentation of the life and achievements of Sir M. Visveswaraya, with particular reference to construction of Krishnarajasagar dam, and patenting of flood gates, water management, and flood management.