Adopt pest management techniques, farmers told

29 February 2020 04:32 IST

Paddy cultivators have been advised to adopt environment-friendly pest control management techniques such as pheromone traps to minimise use of chemical insecticides.

The Tamil Nadu Rice Research Institute in collaboration with the Chennai-based Sun Agro Biotech Research Centre, conducted a field demonstration at Aduthurai on Wednesday to give a hands-on experience to farmers to mitigate problems faced by them due to yellow stem borer pest attack on their crop.

V.Ambethgar, director, TNRRI, who inaugurated the programme, said that this field day was part of an on-going collaboration between the two institutions to supplement the initiatives of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University in promoting more sustainable rice cultivation by adopting such environment-friendly technologies as part of integrated pest management approach.

The programme included awareness creation among rice farmers on the benefit and method of using pheromone traps to trap insects as a future alternative to chemical insecticide for more sustainably managing the yellow stem borer pest attack on paddy crop. He explained the use of pheromone traps in monitoring and trapping of pests.

M. Raju, Associate Professor and Head, Agronomy Division, TNRRI, explained the scope to adapt more appropriate agronomic practices.

M.Prabakaran, research student from Sun Agro Biotech Research Centre, explained features of newly developed trap – Delta-Plus – to check yellow stem borer pest attack on paddy.

P.Anandhi, Assistant Professor, Entomology, TNRRI, briefed the advantages of using Delta-plus whose moth trapping efficiency has been improved compared to the locally used funnel traps. Kumbalingam of Keelamaruthuvakudi and Somasundaram of Saliperi, who have tried the newly developed traps in their fields, explained the advantages of using the trap in controlling yellow stem borer pest attack.