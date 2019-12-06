‘Adopt new technique to conserve water in paddy cultivation’

TIRUCHI

A group of farmers of Kallur in Musiri block in the district were exposed to ‘Alternate wetting and drying irrigation’ (AWDI) technique in paddy, which could help in substantial water conservation.

The farmers were oriented to the technique at a training and demonstration session organised under the Tamil Nadu Irrigated Agriculture Modernisation Project being jointly implemented by Water Technology Centre (WTC), Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) and Sugarcane Research Station, Sirugamani under Aiyyar Sub-basin which covers parts of Musiri, Thathaiyengarpet, Uppilliyapuram and Thuraiyur blocks in Tiruchi district.

Under AWDI technique, a PVC water tube (of 40 cm in length and 15 cm diameter) with holes drilled on it is sunk into the rice field. The pipe, referred to as Pani pipe is installed in such a way that the bottom 20 cm of perforated portion remains below the soil surface and the non-perforated 10 cm above the surface. The perforations permit the water to come inside the tube from the soil, where a scale is used to measure water depth below the soil surface. When the water level drops 15 cm below the soil surface, the field can be irrigated again.

By adopting AWDI technique, farmers can save up to 30 % of water without compromising on rice productivity, a press release from the Sugarcane Research Station. About 20 hectares of area under Aiyyar Sub-basins are being covered for demonstration of AWDI in selections villages in Musiri, Thathaiyengarpet, Uppilliyapuram and Thuraiyur bocks.

The training at Kallur on Thursday was inaugurated by L.Chithra, Professor and Head, Sugarcane Research Station, Sirugamani. The scientist in-charge of the scheme R. Nageswari, Assistant Professor (Agronomy), briefed the farmers on the technique and conducted a field demonstration.

M. Mathialagan and S. Mohan, Scientists, Sugarcane Research Station, elaborated on management of common pests and diseases in paddy. S. Ramesh, Agriculture Officer, Musiri block, urged the farmers to adopt the new technique to conserve water.