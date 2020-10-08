Adopt high-density planting system, cotton farmers told

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University's (TNAU) Cotton Research Station (CRS) in Perambalur district has advocated adoption of high-density planting system (HDPS) and mechanisation to ensure higher yields and returns.

During the World Cotton Day celebration at the CRS in Veppanthattai in the district on Wednesday, cotton farmers were also apprised about a compact variety CO 17 with a yield potential of 1,800 kg per hectare under irrigated conditions and suitable for HDPS and mechanical harvesting.

The CRS has identified the new compact type, zero monopodial cotton culture, suited for rainfed cultivation in Perambalur district, S. Somasundaram, Associate Professor and Head, Cotton Research Station, said.

The compact cultivars with synchronised, early maturing, short stature, zero monopodia (no vegetative branches) fewer bolls plant are well-suited for mechanical harvesting, K. Sakthivel, Assistant Professor, Plant Breeding and Genetitics, said. Conventional cotton varieties cannot be used under HDPS system, he said, adding that the bushy formation was not suited for mechanical harvesting.

Detailing India's leadership in cotton cultivation and production at the global level, Prof. Somasundarm said that mechanisation was inevitable for sustenance in cultivation of cotton.

Cotton picking by hand was the most difficult, tiresome and labour-intensive job. The average labour requirement was 517 man hours per hectare. One person can pick about 15 to 20 kg cotton every day. But, by machine harvesting, a maximum of 2,180 kg could be realised, Prof. Somasundaram said.

The TNAU was keen on seeing through the transition of farmers for mechanical harvesting, he said.