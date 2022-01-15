‘Adopt Assembly resolution to get Thirukkural declared as national book’

TIRUCHI

15 January 2022 17:11 IST

The Federation of Tamil Organisations of Tiruchi District has urged the State government to adopt a resolution in the Assembly to press the Centre to declare Thirukkural as a national book.

A resolution to this effect was adopted by the federation during the Thiruvalluvar Thirunal celebration here on Saturday.

Advertising

Advertising

The federation members garlanded the poet’s statue and organised a Thirukkural Muttrothal at Tiruchi Tamil Sangam. The event also saw them adopt a series of resolutions putting forth various demands to propagate Thirukkural and Thiruvalluvar’s ideals.

One of the resolutions demanded that the Tamil Nadu Public Serice Commission make Thirukkural a subject in all its recruitment examinations. While appreciating the government for its implementation of special schemes to promote Tamil language and Tamils’ welfare, the federation, in another resolution, urged the government to institute district-level awards to recognise scholars engaged in propagating Thirukkural’s ideals.

The federation called for steps to establish a Thirukkural Kottam, on the lines of Valluvar Kottam in Chennai, in Tiruchi with a Thirukkural Chair and library. The Salai Road in Tiruchi should be named after Thiruvalluvar.

Federation coordinators V.N. Somasundaram and S. Muruganandam were among those who participated.