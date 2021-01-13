AIADMK cadre stage demonstration

TIRUCHI

13 January 2021 22:38 IST

Over 1,300 AIADMK cadres including women staged a demonstration organised by the party’s rural south district unit at Manapparai on Wednesday condemning DMK youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin for his alleged derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami recently.

Former Tiruchi Lok Sabha MP and the AIADMK’s rural south district secretary P. Kumar led them near the Periyar statue.

Carrying placards and holding party flags, they condemned Udhayanidhi Stalin for his remarks and demanded an apology for ‘insulting’ the Chief Minister.

