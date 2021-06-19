Admission to government schools increases in Manikandam

Pat for efforts made by Block Education Officers

Manikandam block seems to have an increasing number of students enrolling in the government schools there. The admission process, which began on June 15, has attracted many parents to the schools, thanks to the work done by some of the Block Education Officers and the schools in the blocks, the teachers said.

K. Marudhanayagam, Manikandam Block Education Officer said that of the 23 schools in the block, Edamalaipatti Pudur Panchayat Union Primary School and Pirattiyur Panchayat Union Middle School have performed exceptionally.

“Students from the school take part in international level extempore competitions organised by NRI Tamils in Singapore and the US among other countries. Parents see kid's skills being honed and want to enrol their kids here,” he said.

In the last four days alone, 200 children have enrolled to Class 1. “Of the 200, 120 have enrolled at the Edamalaipattipudur Panchayat Union Primary School,” he said.

This is a testament to the amazing work done by H. Pushpalatha, Assistant Headmistress, the Headmistress of the school, and all other teachers. “They teach the children life skills and not just rote learning. There are skating classes, martial arts and other skills taught too. In private schools, these cost a lot of money, but here, it is free,” Mr. Marudhanayagam said proudly.

Mr. Marudhanayagam, along with some volunteers, makes announcements at vantage points in the block, where they inform the public that admissions are open and classes would be conducted online.

“It's not just people from an economically poor background, children from more affluent families too, study at our schools,” he said.

The BEO has also set up 100 street libraries for children who are unable to attend online classes due to want of mobile phones and internet access. The libraries are set up at street corners and in some cases, at the residences of students from where students can take any book, read and return it. “While they cannot attend classes, books provide a world of knowledge far beyond the classroom.”

Another 50 are being planned and Mr. Marudhanayagam is looking for donors to provide books.