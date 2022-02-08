Admission open at community college of Central varsity in Tiruvarur

Admission to certificate/diploma courses offered through UGC-Community College at Central University of Tamil Nadu in Tiruvarur is now open and the last date for submission of applications is February 18.

According to a university release, a pass in 12thstandard or equivalent examination conducted by recognised Examination Boards is the minimum qualification required to pursue the following six-month duration certificate courses: (i) Basic Computer Application, (ii) Entrepreneurship, (iii) Graphic Designing, (iv) Goods and Services Tax, (v) Guidance and Counselling, (vi) Paralegal Studies and (vii) Rural Marketing and Sales.

A diploma course for 12 months in Soft Skill Development is also offered at the community college. The last date for application will be February 18 and the application forms can be downloaded from the website:https://cutn.ac.in/community-college.