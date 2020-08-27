Tiruchirapalli

Admission counselling begins at EVR Arts College

First-ever online counselling for students held at EVR College for Arts in Tiruchi on Wednesday.

Admission process for undergraduate programmes began at EVR Arts College on Wednesday.

On the first two days, admissions through common counselling would l be carried out for special category applicants.

Fourteen students were admitted to courses of their choice on the first day, Principal J. Suganthy said.

The college received 12,853 applications online for 1,440 seats in various courses offered through 15 departments. There was a rise in the number of applications for B.Sc. Visual Communications and B.Sc. Statistics programmes, she said.

