Admission banned in 12 nursery, primary schools in Thanjavur

The district administration has ordered closure of 12 nursery and primary schools in Thanjavur and has advised parents not to enrol their wards in them.

In a press release issued here on Wednesday, Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver said the schools were functioning without permission and lacked basic infrastructure.

The schools are: The Little Angel Nursery and Primary School, Melathirupoonthuruthi; Kanosa Nursery and Primary School, Melapunalvasal; Abhirami Nursery and Primary School, Koviladi; Holy Angels Nursery and Primary School, Srinivasapuram, Pattukottai; Propel Nursery and Primary School, Srinivasapuram, Pattukottai; Talent Nursery and Primary School, Pattukottai; Al-Ijma Nursery and Primary School, Villunivayal; Arkkam Nursery and Primary School, Mallipattinam; Eeman Nursery and Primary School, Vazhuthur; Saibalas Nursery and Primary School, Thennamanadu; Big Temple International Nursery and Primary School, Neduvakottai, and Newton Nursery and Primary School, Pottalaankudikadu.

A fine of ₹1 lakh will be levied on the management of the schools if they continue to run them. Students of the schools will be shifted to other schools nearby, the release said.

Meanwhile, in another release, the Collector has called upon parents of students with different stages of visual impairment to admit their wards to the residential higher secondary school for the visually Impaired run by the government near Membalam in Thanjavur town.

A special admission camp has been planned on the school campus on June 30 for admission to classes from the first standard to Plus Two. Apart from providing separate hostels for boys and girls and other facilities, monthly check-ups will also be conducted, the release added.