Administrator of a private home for students arrested 

August 12, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The All-Women Police Station at Jeeyapuram in Tiruchi district on Saturday arrested the administrator of a private home on the charges of failing to report a sexual assault on minors.

Four employees of a private home for school students, functioning in Pettaivaithalai police station limits, were accused of sexually assaulting minors. Based on an alert, the officials from the Social Welfare Department inspected the home and found that some students were subjected to sexual assault by the management staff.

Based on the complaint from the Social Welfare Officer, the Jeeyapuram All-Women Police, arrested four workers – Dhanasekaran, Yesurajan, Parthiban and Sivagiri – under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, a few days ago.

On Saturday, the police booked the administrator of the home for failing to report the sexual assault and allegedly attempting to persuade the minors to remain silent. S. Karuppiah, 48, was arrested under Section 506 (i) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. He was remanded in Tiruchi Central Prison.

