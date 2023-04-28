ADVERTISEMENT

Administrative sanction given for 691 desilting works: Minister

April 28, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan inaugurating the desilting of irrigation canals in the delta region in Thanjavur district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan has said that administrative sanction has been accorded for taking up 691 desilting works at an estimated cost of ₹90 crore in Tiruchi region.

Disclosing this to reporters at Budalur on Thursday after launching the de-silting of Ananthacauvery channel under this scheme, the Water Resources Minister said that a total of 4773.13 kilometre length of canals/channels in 12 districts coming under the Tiruchi region would be de-silted during 2023-24. As far as Thanjavur district, a total of 189 works had been planned to de-silt a length of 1068.45 kilometre canals/channels at a cost of Rs.20.46 crores, he added.

Stating that 19 kilometre long Ananthacauvery channel would de-silted at an estimated cost of ₹27.50 lakh, the Minister said the progress of the de-silting works would be uploaded in the ‘special application’ created exclusively for this scheme and monitored.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Municipal Administration Minister K. N. Nehru, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Thiruvaiyaru MLA Durai Chandrasekaran, Thanjavur MLA T. K. G. Neelamegam, Pattukottai MLA G. Annamalai, Poompuhar MLA Nivedha M. Murgan, Thanjavur Corporation Mayor S. Ramanathan, Thanjavur Corporation Deputy Mayor Anjugam, Thanjavur District Panchayat president R. Usha Punniyamoorthy and others participated in the function.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US