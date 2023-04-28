April 28, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan has said that administrative sanction has been accorded for taking up 691 desilting works at an estimated cost of ₹90 crore in Tiruchi region.

Disclosing this to reporters at Budalur on Thursday after launching the de-silting of Ananthacauvery channel under this scheme, the Water Resources Minister said that a total of 4773.13 kilometre length of canals/channels in 12 districts coming under the Tiruchi region would be de-silted during 2023-24. As far as Thanjavur district, a total of 189 works had been planned to de-silt a length of 1068.45 kilometre canals/channels at a cost of Rs.20.46 crores, he added.

Stating that 19 kilometre long Ananthacauvery channel would de-silted at an estimated cost of ₹27.50 lakh, the Minister said the progress of the de-silting works would be uploaded in the ‘special application’ created exclusively for this scheme and monitored.

Municipal Administration Minister K. N. Nehru, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Thiruvaiyaru MLA Durai Chandrasekaran, Thanjavur MLA T. K. G. Neelamegam, Pattukottai MLA G. Annamalai, Poompuhar MLA Nivedha M. Murgan, Thanjavur Corporation Mayor S. Ramanathan, Thanjavur Corporation Deputy Mayor Anjugam, Thanjavur District Panchayat president R. Usha Punniyamoorthy and others participated in the function.