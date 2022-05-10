Administrative sanction for new bus terminus likely within two weeks

The State government is likely to accord administrative sanction (AS) for the much-awaited integrated bus terminus (IBT) at Panchapur on Tiruchi-Madurai Highway within a week or two.

A Bengaluru-based consultant, appointed by Tiruchi Corporation to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for establishing the IBT, submitted its inception report on January 21 and final feasibility report on February 18.

The consultant was mandated to study various aspects such as bus bays and zoning, inter-city and intra city bus circulation, pedestrian movement, connectivity analysis, location analysis, formation of access roads, creation of passenger amenities, facilities for bus crews, providing drinking water to passengers, control room, establishment of hassle-free access roads from the bus terminus with highways, hospital, police check post and fire and rescue service station for preparing DPR.

After making a number of field visits to Panchapur, the consultant subsequently submitted the DPR report on March 30 to the Additional Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration and Drinking Water Supply Department. After several rounds of discussions, the consultant was asked to make a few modifications. The modified DPR was submitted on April 4.

Sources said the DPR was under the final scrutiny of senior officials of the Municipal Administration and Drinking Water Supply Department. A high-level team of the State government would discuss the project in a few days for clearance. “We expect the project will get the green signal and administrative sanction within a week or two,” a senior official of the Corporation told The Hindu.

After getting administrative sanction, the proposal would be sent for technical sanction. The agencies, which agreed to finance for the project, would have to grant technical sanctions. Tenders would subsequently be called for the project, the official added.

As per the DPR, out of 527 acres, 32 acres would be used for the bus terminal and five acres for commercial purposes. Twenty acres would be kept for future development. A total of 478 bus bays would come up. Of them, 216 bays would be used for existing bus services and 262 bays for future usage. Out of 216 active bays, 124 bays would be used for mofussil buses and 60 for city services. Thirty-two bays would be earmarked for omni buses.

The official said that a sum of ₹349.98 crore had been sanctioned for the first phase of the integrated terminus cum wholesale vegetable market project. Of it, ₹159 crore would be spent on the bus terminus component. The truck and lorry terminal would get ₹65.9 crore. A sum of ₹84.98 crore would be allotted for constructing a multi-utility facilitation centre and ₹40.3 crore for road works.