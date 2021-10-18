Administration’s help sought to get back invested money

Thanjavur

18 October 2021 19:50 IST

A group of persons from a minority community who had invested their hard earned money in an omni bus service company based at Thanjavur, submitted a petition to the District Administration on Monday requesting the administration to help get back their money from the company.

The petitioners alleged that the omni bus service company owner, who was also hailing from the same minority religion, had accepted the money from the investors who had earned it through overseas employment.

Of late, the company had failed to honour its commitment towards repayment of deposits and the interest on deposit presumably due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Stating that the company had mobilised around ₹700 crore as deposits, the petitioners alleged that the family members of the company owner, who had expired recently, had failed to give convincing reply to the investors with respect to the deposit and the resumption of monthly interest payment assured by the company.

Hence, they pleaded with the District Administration to intervene in this issue and ensure that their hard earned money returned to them.