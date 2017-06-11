Adirampattinam railway station construction work on track

Work on the construction of a railway station at Adirampattinam, a coastal village, is in progress bringing cheers to the residents.

This was one of the last meter-gauge section which was closed for upgrading into broad gauge segment four years ago.

The old track has been totally dismantled and work on laying a new broad gauge track is being taken up in full swing. With the station located in a low-lying area, large volume of earth is being used for filling up area around the station. According to officials, this is one of the major stations on the Pattukottai - Tiruvarur segment and once it is completed, it will promote the socio-economic development of the region. It would ensure attractive revenue to the Southern Railway both in terms of passenger strength and goods revenue, sources said.

The length of the platform will be about 500 metres and it will have two tracks – one for passenger train and another for goods train. Work on construction of a new station will be taken up at Adirampattinam, Tiruthuraipoondi, Thillaivilagam, and Adirampattinam.

Official sources told The Hindu on Sunday that the work on the construction of the platforms would be completed within three months. “The delay was due to non-availability of earth for filling the low-lying area. Now, action had been taken for the speedy availability of soil from different areas. So, the work will be completed within three months,” the official said.