HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Adiramapattinam residents want festival special train to be made a regular service

Association writes to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and says the introduction of a regular service on the Tiruvarur-Karaikudi BG section will boost the connectivity in the region

November 09, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Adiramapattinam Train Passengers’ Welfare Association has appealed to the Ministry of Railways to convert the Deepavali festival special train on the newly laid Tiruvarur-Karaikudi Broad Gauge Section as a regular train for the benefit of commuters in Thanjavur and neighbouring districts.

In a memorandum to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, association president M.S. Shihabudeen thanked the railways for the operating a festival special train between Chennai Egmore and Tirunelveli through Tiruvarur-Karaikudi BG section from November 10 to 13.

Stating that this initiative to clear the festival rush has brought immense joy to the people in the region, he urged the Ministry to consider making this festival special train a permanent service through the Tiruvarur-Karaikudi BG section as it would make train travel more accessible for the people of the region and also ease the burden of finding alternative or connecting train services.

The association appreciated the complexities and logistics involved in introducing regular long-distance train services, Mr. Shihabudeen said and added that the conversion of Chennai Egmore-Tirunelveli deepavali festival special train into a regular service would meet the long-pending demand of the commuters and boost the rail connectivity in the region.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / railway / Deepavali

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.