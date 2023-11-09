Adiramapattinam residents want festival special train to be made a regular service

November 09, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Adiramapattinam Train Passengers’ Welfare Association has appealed to the Ministry of Railways to convert the Deepavali festival special train on the newly laid Tiruvarur-Karaikudi Broad Gauge Section as a regular train for the benefit of commuters in Thanjavur and neighbouring districts.

In a memorandum to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, association president M.S. Shihabudeen thanked the railways for the operating a festival special train between Chennai Egmore and Tirunelveli through Tiruvarur-Karaikudi BG section from November 10 to 13.

Stating that this initiative to clear the festival rush has brought immense joy to the people in the region, he urged the Ministry to consider making this festival special train a permanent service through the Tiruvarur-Karaikudi BG section as it would make train travel more accessible for the people of the region and also ease the burden of finding alternative or connecting train services.

The association appreciated the complexities and logistics involved in introducing regular long-distance train services, Mr. Shihabudeen said and added that the conversion of Chennai Egmore-Tirunelveli deepavali festival special train into a regular service would meet the long-pending demand of the commuters and boost the rail connectivity in the region.