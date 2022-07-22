Adi month special Amman tour from Thanjavur

The Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation has launched a one-month special package tour covering important temples in Thanjavur district coinciding with the Adi Thiruvizha in several temples.

The devotees will be taken to the Bangaru Kamatchi and Varahi temple in Thanjavur, Maha Mariamman temple in Punnainallur, Karbaratchambigai temple at Thirukarukkavur and other temples located in Patteswaram, Kumbakonam, Thirunageswaram and Darasuram during this one-day trip which commences at 8-30 a.m. from Hotel Tamil Nadu, Thanjavur, and culminates at the same place by 8-30 p.m. on the same day.

A sum of Rs.900 will be collected from the devotees as charges for the tour which includes noon meal and special entry darshan tickets at the temples, according an official release. The special tour will be available for the devotees during the entire Tamil month of Aadi.

Further information can be had from 91769 95832 or (044) 2533 3333/3444 or at the TTDC website: www.ttdconline.com , the release added.