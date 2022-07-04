Adhiyan community members stage protest assailing denial of ST status

Students and parents from Nagamangalam village in Manikandam Block at the Collectorate in Tiruchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

Members of the Hindu Adhiyan community staged a protest at the Collectorate on Monday to express their dismay over refusal of the authorities to grant Scheduled Tribe certification for school children.

Representing the predicament of about 700 families, the protestors from Nagamangalam lamented that the younger generation was being deprived of the privileges meant for ST community.

Leading the protest, Kolinjiappan, coordinator for the protest action plan, questioned the rationale behind the office of the Revenue Divisional Officer denying the ST certificate after the procedural enquiry and clearance by officials at the level of Revenue Inspector and Deputy Tahsildar.

"We are into doll making and lead a hand to mouth existence. While we are able to educate children till 10th standard in the government schools in the vicinity, further education has become unaffordable due to the denial of the privileges we are entitled to," he said.

According to the protestors, they were given the ST certificates twice - once in 2001 and for the next time after a gap of 16 years during 2017.

"We will undertake a hunger fast in a month's time if there is no definite response from the district administration," Mr. Kolinjiapan said.