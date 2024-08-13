GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Adhiramapattinam police on the lookout for two persons

Published - August 13, 2024 08:02 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Adhiramapattinam police are searching for two persons who ‘misbehaved’ with a girl at her house in Eripurakarai, Adhiramapattinam.

According to police, the accused persons, Abdul Hakkim of Eripurakarai and Ibrahim of Bilal Nagar, Adhiramapattinam, entered the house of Sheik Alaudeen at Gandhi Nagar, Eripurakarai on August 2 around 1 a.m. and attempted to misbehave with the 16-year-old daughter of Sheik Alaudeen, when the girl was staying alone at the house. The accused persons took to their heels as the girl raised alarm.

Later, a complaint was lodged against the accused persons with the Adhiramapattinam police who have booked a case under section 329(4) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhitha read with sections 11 and 12 of the POCSO Act on August 12 and are trying to trace the two, police said.

