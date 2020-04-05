Adhere to safety guidelines, Minister tells officials, workers

PUDUKOTTAI

Health Minister C. Vijaya Baskar on Sunday advised government officials, health officials, police personnel and sanitary workers who were working at the field-level to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic to protect themselves completely by adhering to the safety guidelines.

Presiding over a meeting with officials of various government departments here on the precautionary measures being taken to check the spread of COVID-19, Mr. Vijaya Baskar asked the officials to continue with the task of spraying disinfectants in rural and urban areas in the district as a precautionary measure and ensure that the shops were opened at the specified timings allowed by the government.

Appealing to the general public to desist from venturing out of their homes unnecessarily during such extreme situation, the Minister appreciated the government officials of the district for working in a coordinated manner in executing the precautionary measures to check the spread of the viral disease.

Collector P. Uma Maheswari, Superintendent of Police P.Ve. Arun Sakthi Kumar and officials of various government departments participated. Earlier, the Minister said inspected the ongoing precautionary measures being undertaken in Pudukottai. He inaugurated a disinfection pathway put up at the Uzhavar Sandhai in Pudukottai Town.

He inspected the Government Ranees Hospital in Pudukottai Town and the Pudukottai Medical College Hospital and ascertained the facilities and steps taken for providing treatment for the viral disease.

The Minister also inspected Viralimalai where he distributed protective gears to the sanitary workers and distributed relief materials to the aged persons, an official release said.