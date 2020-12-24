Adhere to exam guidelines: BDU tells principals

TIRUCHI

24 December 2020 17:49 IST

Taking cognisance of incidence of students writing semester exams at public places in the vicinity of their colleges, Bharathidasan University has reached out to principals to ensure adherence to specified guidelines.

The students’ reasoning that they have to submit the answer sheets the same day has prompted the university to remind the heads of non-autonomous affiliated colleges of their responsibilities.

Advertising

Advertising

Though the conduct of the semester exams in a blend of online and open-book model was preceded by three meetings of principals, the communication gap reflecting in such scenarios has become apparent.

According to S. Srinivasa Raghavan, Controller of Examinations (In-Charge), Bharathidasan University, one coordinator has been appointed for every 50 students for the exams. Remuneration is being paid to them to apprise students under their care about the procedure.

Moreover, the university has also conveyed to colleges that in unavoidable situations, students can be asked to write the exams in classrooms in compliance with social distancing norms.

For internal exams, the university had earlier instructed students to upload scanned copies of their answer scripts in PDF format. However, the university dropped the approach this time due to realisation that it was impossible for students from rural areas to send PDF files in the specified size.

This time, the students have been asked to write the exams at their homes and submit their answer sheets in college either in person or through post the same day to ensure safe-keeping of the scripts. But the students are under the impression that the answer sheets must be submitted within a short duration. The communication gap was avoidable, Mr. Srinivasa Raghavan said.

As per the plan, the answer scripts will be valued at the colleges by teachers under the supervision of the heads of departments. The semester exams are almost over, and those with arrears will appear for the exams set to begin later this month.

The teachers have been apprised of the valuation process and the procedure involved in uploading marks on the university portal, packing the answer sheets as per roll numbers and subject codes.

“We listed out more than 1,100 subject codes for about 40 programmes to conduct the semester exams in a customised way,” he added.