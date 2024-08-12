Adhavathur residents oppose inclusion of their village panchayat in Tiruchi Corporation limits

Residents of Adhavathur staged a protest against the proposed merger of their village panchayat with Tiruchi Corporation in front of the Collector’s Office in the city on Monday.

The Tiruchi Corporation has 65 wards as of now. However, plans are afoot to expand this to 100 wards by merging 27 village panchayats from various taluks, including Tiruverumbur, Manachanallur, and Lalgudi, with the Corporation. Adhavathur panchayat, which includes several small hamlets such as Adhavathur, Chunnambukaranpatti, Pallakkadu, Koyyathoppu Palayam, Melapettai, Nettachikkadu, Nondithirumankadu, Thappukottikkadu, Adaikankadu, Seethakkadu, Kunnudaiyankadu, Sandhai, J.J. Nagar, and Vinayagapuram, is among those planned to be merged with the urban local body.

The panchayat spans approximately 3,500 acres where residents engage in agriculture and livestock rearing. Over 3,000 families live in the area.

The residents fear that merging their village with the Corporation would adversely affect them. Hundreds of villagers, including women, led by M.P. Chinnathurai, District Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association, marched to the District Collector’s office to submit a petition during the public grievance redress meeting. However, the police blocked their entry into the Collector’s office and locked the gates. The irate villagers blocked the road in front of the office, staging a sit-in protest.

However, they were later allowed to enter the Collector’s office premises to submit their petition based on instructions from District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, who was away at the time.