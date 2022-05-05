ADGP reviews crime cases in central zone

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) P. Thamaraikannan held a meeting with police officers of the Central Zone here on Thursday reviewing crime cases reported in each district.

Inspector General of Police, Central Zone V. Balakrishnan, Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi G. Karthikeyan, Deputy Inspector General of Police of Tiruchi and Thanjavur Ranges and Superintendent of Police of Tiruchi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Karur, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai district participated in the meeting held at the District Police Office.

A police press release said the Superintendent of Police presented information regarding crime cases reported in their respective districts. ADGP Thamaraikannan advised the officers on the ways to deal with public in police stations, inquiring the accused and to create awareness about crimes against women and children, cyber offences and the hazards of getting addicted to narcotic substances.