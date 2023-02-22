ADGP inspects police stations in Tiruchi

February 22, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, K. Shankar, inspected two police stations - Cantonment and Thillai Nagar - here on Wednesday.

The field inspection by the ADGP was meant to check the functioning of the receptions in police stations, said a release from the police department.

Mr. Shankar also received grievances from the police personnel. Later, he interacted with the victims of various criminal cases such as murder, murder for gain, robbery, burglary, sexual assault, and POCSO, at the office of the Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi.

He also chaired a consultative meeting with the police personnel and pressed the usage of the ‘e-beat’ mobile application meant for preventing crimes. He said the application was designed for the police personnel as part of modernisation of the police force.

Mr. Shankar urged the police personnel to take strict action against drug peddlers and pay a special attention to petitions received under the ‘Mudhalvarin Mugavari’ scheme.

He gave away certificates of appreciation to 22 best-performing police personnel. M. Sathiya Priya, Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi, and other senior police officials were present.