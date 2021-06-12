Adequate stocks of fertilizers will be made available for kuruvai season: Collector

12 June 2021 18:45 IST

TIRUCHI

Steps have been taken to ensure adequate supply of fertilizers to farmers for the kuruvai season in the district, Collector S.Sivarasu has said.

Secretaries of all primary agricultural cooperative societies have been instructed to have adequate stocks of fertilizers. The daily stock and requirement report would be sent throught the TANFED, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

There were 148 primary agricultural cooperative societies and 272 private fertilizer retail outlets in the district. Kuruvai paddy is expected to be raised on about 11,500 acres in Lalgudi, Andhanallur and Manikandam taluks.

Providing details of the available stocks, Mr. Sivarasu said the district had 6,210 tonnes of urea stock against the estimated requirement of 3,070 tonnes for June. The district had 1,868 tonnes of DAP against the requirement of 1,360 tonnes and 6,689 tonnes of complex fertilizers against the requirement of 1,665 tonnes for the month.

The agricultural extension centres in the district had about 680 kg of bio-fertilizers for paddy, 2,355 litres of liquid bio-fertilizers and 39,556 packets of bio-fertilizers.

This apart, about 1300 tonnes of DAP and 1,300 tonnes of 20:20:1:13 complex fertilizers are expected to arrive in the district from Kakinada shortly. Another 2,650 tonnes of DAP is expected to arrive from the Krishnapet and Mangalore ports.

The consignments would be shared among Tiruchi, Karur, Perambalur and Ariyalur districts, Mr.Sivarasu added.