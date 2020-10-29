Adequate stock of seeds, fertilizers available in Pudukottai: Collector

Pudukottai

29 October 2020 18:52 IST

The district administration has taken necessary steps to ensure that farmers received quality fertilizers on time without any interruption or delay, Collector P. Uma Maheswari said here on Thursday.

The district had adequate stock of seeds and fertilizers, Ms. Uma Maheswari said presiding over the farmers grievances redressal meeting that was held through video conference at the Collectorate. Highlighting the stock position of fertilizers, Ms. Uma Maheswari said 3,307 metric tonnes of urea, 1,063 metric tonnes of DAP, 1,145 metric tonnes of potash and 4,250 metric tonnes of complex have been stocked at present and were being supplied to farmers through cooperative institutions and private outlets that had licence to sell fertilizers.

In respect of availability of seeds, the Collector said the district had a stock of 231.7 metric tonnes of paddy seeds, 38.62 metric tonnes of groundnut seeds and 13 metric tonnes of cereals among others at the 33 agriculture extension centres all over the district. She asked the farmers to buy quality seeds for cultivation besides asking them to take their Aadhar card while buying fertilizers.

The Collector also asked the farmers not to wait till the last date for insuring their crops and to do it well in advance either at the nearest primary agricultural cooperative banks or nationalised banks. Paddy had been cultivated in 36,167 hectares, cereals in 1,473 hectares, oil seeds in 7,844 hectares, sugarcane in 955 hectares, cotton in 25 hectares and coconut in 10,795 hectares up to September in 2020-21 year. The district had received 578.9 mm rainfall till this month. she further said.